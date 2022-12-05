Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is priced at $36.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.06 and reached a high price of $36.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $36.55. The stock touched a low price of $35.81.Recently in News on November 28, 2022, Bank of America Corporation Announces Hypothetical Accrued Dividends and Hypothetical Total Consideration for LIBOR Depositary Shares Sought in its Cash Tender Offers and Amendments to the Offer to Purchase. Bank of America Corporation (“Bank of America”) (NYSE: BAC) previously announced the commencement of 14 concurrent, but separate, offers (collectively, the “Offers”) by BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofA Securities”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bank of America, to purchase for cash up to $1.5 billion in aggregate Liquidation Preference (as defined below) of outstanding Depositary Shares, representing fractional interests in 14 separate series of Bank of America preferred stock (such depositary shares, collectively, the “Depositary Shares,” and such depositary shares representing a specific series of such preferred stock, a “series” of Depositary Shares), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in BofA Securities’ Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2022 (as amended, and as may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). Today, Bank of America announces the hypothetical Accrued Dividends (as defined below) and hypothetical Total Consideration for the LIBOR Depositary Shares (as defined below) sought in the Offers, as described in greater detail below and certain amendments to the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Bank of America Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.11 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $29.31 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) full year performance was -19.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of America Corporation shares are logging -28.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.31 and $50.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41988662 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recorded performance in the market was -18.90%, having the revenues showcasing 7.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.22B, as it employees total of 213000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Bank of America Corporation a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.39, with a change in the price was noted +5.24. In a similar fashion, Bank of America Corporation posted a movement of +16.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,557,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAC is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bank of America Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.30%, alongside a downfall of -19.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.93% during last recorded quarter.