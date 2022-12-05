Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agenus Inc. (AGEN), which is $2.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.99 after opening rate of $2.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.56 before closing at $2.64.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Agenus Data at CTOS 2022 Highlight Durable Clinical Responses of Botensilimab / Balstilimab Combination in Advanced Sarcoma. Overall response rate (ORR) of 46% and disease control rate (DCR) of 69% in heavily pre-treated patients who have received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy. You can read further details here

Agenus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.49 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) full year performance was -1.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agenus Inc. shares are logging -17.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3466443 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) recorded performance in the market was -7.76%, having the revenues showcasing 15.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 747.61M, as it employees total of 441 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, Agenus Inc. posted a movement of +2.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,592,425 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agenus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.79%, alongside a downfall of -1.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.56% during last recorded quarter.