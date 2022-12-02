Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BioVie Inc. (BIVI) was up 19.44%

For the readers interested in the stock health of BioVie Inc. (BIVI). It is currently valued at $8.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.255, after setting-off with the price of $6.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.5664 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.74.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, BioVie’s Phase 3 Trial Assessing NE3107 in Alzheimer’s Disease Has Fully Enrolled the Targeted 316 Patients. Company is Opting to Increase Study Size to 400 due to Fast Enrollment Pace. You can read further details here

BioVie Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.26 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) full year performance was 36.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioVie Inc. shares are logging 12.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 507.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $7.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 552899 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) recorded performance in the market was 78.89%, having the revenues showcasing 163.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 239.81M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the BioVie Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted +6.18. In a similar fashion, BioVie Inc. posted a movement of +330.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 326,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIVI is recording 2.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.12.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BioVie Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BioVie Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 290.78%, alongside a boost of 36.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.07% during last recorded quarter.