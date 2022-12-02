Market data suggests positive returns on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

At the end of the latest market close, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) was valued at $270.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $270.39 while reaching the peak value of $275.835 and lowest value recorded on the day was $269.90. The stock current value is $274.49.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, MedTech Market Leaders Share Their Long-Term Business Strategy at CECP’s CEO Investor Forum @ The MedTech Conference. Three CEOs representing over $372 billion in market capitalization set the context for the future engaging with institutional investors. You can read further details here

Intuitive Surgical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $362.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $180.07 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) full year performance was -14.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares are logging -25.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $180.07 and $369.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1789170 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) recorded performance in the market was -23.60%, having the revenues showcasing 33.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.43B, as it employees total of 9793 workers.

The Analysts eye on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 223.02, with a change in the price was noted +72.36. In a similar fashion, Intuitive Surgical Inc. posted a movement of +35.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,120,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISRG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Surgical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.81%, alongside a downfall of -14.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.18% during last recorded quarter.