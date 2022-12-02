Gear up for the change! Impinj Inc. (PI) has hit the volume of 573807

Impinj Inc. (PI) is priced at $121.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $127.55 and reached a high price of $129.019, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $127.55. The stock touched a low price of $118.289.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Impinj Introduces Two New RAIN RFID Tag Chips to Advance IoT Connectivity for Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Food. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced the Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips to connect everyday items – including automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, food, and more – that require extended product identifiers, large user memory, or both. These new tag chips are designed to help enterprises manage product shelf life, reduce waste, and comply with regulations. You can read further details here

Impinj Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.02 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $39.74 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Impinj Inc. (PI) full year performance was 64.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impinj Inc. shares are logging -4.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.74 and $127.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impinj Inc. (PI) recorded performance in the market was 37.02%, having the revenues showcasing 38.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B, as it employees total of 332 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Impinj Inc. (PI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Impinj Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 92.63, with a change in the price was noted +56.45. In a similar fashion, Impinj Inc. posted a movement of +86.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 405,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PI is recording 133.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 133.24.

Technical breakdown of Impinj Inc. (PI)

Raw Stochastic average of Impinj Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Impinj Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 143.03%, alongside a boost of 64.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.87% during last recorded quarter.