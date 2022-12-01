The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

At the end of the latest market close, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) was valued at $56.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $56.71 while reaching the peak value of $59.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $56.58. The stock current value is $59.31.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2022. Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/. You can read further details here

Guidewire Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $52.08 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) full year performance was -49.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guidewire Software Inc. shares are logging -50.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.08 and $119.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5184485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) recorded performance in the market was -47.76%, having the revenues showcasing -17.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 3376 workers.

Analysts verdict on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Guidewire Software Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.28, with a change in the price was noted -14.69. In a similar fashion, Guidewire Software Inc. posted a movement of -19.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 821,129 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GWRE is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Guidewire Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Guidewire Software Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.43%, alongside a downfall of -49.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.29% during last recorded quarter.