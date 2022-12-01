The countdown is on: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). It is currently valued at $10.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.33, after setting-off with the price of $9.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.26.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, ATEC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Total revenue grew 43% to $90 million, including surgical revenue growth of 53%. You can read further details here

Alphatec Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.65 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.73 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) full year performance was -7.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.73 and $13.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 781861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) recorded performance in the market was -10.24%, having the revenues showcasing 35.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 561 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.85. In a similar fashion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +56.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,873 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.12%, alongside a downfall of -7.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.18% during last recorded quarter.