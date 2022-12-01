Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Profit Margins posted 30.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $0.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5452 after opening rate of $0.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.50 before closing at $0.50.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share. Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 10/31/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -44.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -60.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4430654 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was -42.51%, having the revenues showcasing -4.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.90M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5732, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -27.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,249,889 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 1.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.79%, alongside a downfall of -44.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.20% during last recorded quarter.