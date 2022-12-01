Investors have a limited window left to buy Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It is currently valued at $1.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.24, after setting-off with the price of $1.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.01.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Tuniu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on December 1, 2022. Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the market opens on December 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4950 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.4555 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was 29.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -20.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $1.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1384722 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 22.68%, having the revenues showcasing 46.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.08M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8467, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of -2.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.81%, alongside a boost of 29.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.35% during last recorded quarter.