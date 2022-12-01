Here is why Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.02%

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is priced at $37.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.60 and reached a high price of $37.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.98. The stock touched a low price of $36.57.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Jackson Awards More than $560,000 in Biannual Grant Dollars to Nonprofits Across Lansing, Nashville and Chicago. Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), today announced it has awarded more than $560,000 to nonprofits serving within communities where Jackson has an office location, including Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. The announcement is part of Jackson’s biannual grant program and brings the company’s total 2022 grant contributions to $1,167,000. The grants will be used to support a variety of initiatives as directed by the nonprofit recipients, including providing resources for small business and helping to alleviate hunger and homelessness in economically challenged communities. You can read further details here

Jackson Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.76 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $23.56 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) full year performance was 17.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jackson Financial Inc. shares are logging -21.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.56 and $47.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1360518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) recorded performance in the market was -10.71%, having the revenues showcasing 19.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.12B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jackson Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.80, with a change in the price was noted +12.13. In a similar fashion, Jackson Financial Inc. posted a movement of +48.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 948,024 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JXN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.11%, alongside a boost of 17.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.48% during last recorded quarter.