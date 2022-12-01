Here is what you need to look for: Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is priced at $24.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.34 and reached a high price of $29.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.97. The stock touched a low price of $27.38.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Launch of Offering of 20,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Company is offering 2,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, and certain selling stockholders (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), comprising Dean Solon and certain of his affiliates, are offering 18,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. Additionally, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Company’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SHLS.”. You can read further details here

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.43 on 11/21/22, with the lowest value was $9.58 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) full year performance was 3.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -25.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3661960 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) recorded performance in the market was 19.22%, having the revenues showcasing 9.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 697 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.34, with a change in the price was noted +7.94. In a similar fashion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. posted a movement of +48.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,853,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLS is recording 10.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.41.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.91%, alongside a boost of 3.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.86% during last recorded quarter.