CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), which is $6.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.06 after opening rate of $5.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.75 before closing at $5.78.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, CTI BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit at 3:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format. You can read further details here

CTI BioPharma Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.80 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) full year performance was 167.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are logging -22.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.43 and $7.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4566629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) recorded performance in the market was 142.74%, having the revenues showcasing -4.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 794.46M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CTI BioPharma Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.84, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted a movement of -8.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,051,932 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Raw Stochastic average of CTI BioPharma Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CTI BioPharma Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.35%, alongside a boost of 167.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.14% during last recorded quarter.