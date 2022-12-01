Bunge Limited (BG): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Bunge Limited (BG) is priced at $97.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $105.81 and reached a high price of $106.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $104.84. The stock touched a low price of $102.55.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Bunge to Participate in the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference. Bunge (NYSE:BG) today announced that Greg Heckman, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Coviello, Chief Sustainability Officer and Government Affairs, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Bunge Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $128.40 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $80.41 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Bunge Limited (BG) full year performance was 21.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bunge Limited shares are logging -23.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.41 and $128.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818378 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bunge Limited (BG) recorded performance in the market was 12.30%, having the revenues showcasing 5.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.77B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Bunge Limited (BG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.59, with a change in the price was noted +10.00. In a similar fashion, Bunge Limited posted a movement of +11.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BG is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Bunge Limited (BG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bunge Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.12%, alongside a boost of 21.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.72% during last recorded quarter.