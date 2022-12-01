Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), which is $23.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.75 after opening rate of $22.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.89 before closing at $19.38.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, BUILD-A-BEAR ENTERTAINMENT AND FOUNDATION MEDIA PARTNERS BEGIN PRODUCTION ON FEATURE FILM ‘GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION’ STARRING JULIA MICHAELS, DIONNE WARWICK AND TRINITY JO-LI BLISS. Star-studded cast to be featured in first Build-A-Bear animated Christmas film based on best-selling holiday plush expanding the entertainment footprint for the company. You can read further details here

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.75 on 11/30/22, with the lowest value was $12.47 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) full year performance was 47.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares are logging 1.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.47 and $23.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1572109 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) recorded performance in the market was 21.67%, having the revenues showcasing 55.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 354.59M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.11, with a change in the price was noted +8.97. In a similar fashion, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted a movement of +60.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 280,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.35%, alongside a boost of 47.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.03% during last recorded quarter.