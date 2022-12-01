Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.83 and reached a high price of $1.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.83. The stock touched a low price of $0.8045.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Brüush to Present at the Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (“Brüush”), today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -74.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $3.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 825040 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was -53.49%, having the revenues showcasing -38.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.24M.

Specialists analysis on Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.49%. The shares increased approximately by 31.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.66% during last recorded quarter.