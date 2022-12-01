Boiling and ready to burst as Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) last month performance was 4.45%

At the end of the latest market close, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) was valued at $0.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.78 while reaching the peak value of $0.806 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.72. The stock current value is $0.72.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, HYCROFT ANNOUNCES DEBT REDUCTION. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce it has reduced a portion of its debt. You can read further details here

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.2840 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) full year performance was -4.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares are logging -76.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2952497 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) recorded performance in the market was 17.37%, having the revenues showcasing -9.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.40M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7971, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted a movement of -28.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,975,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYMC is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.98%, alongside a downfall of -4.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.97% during last recorded quarter.