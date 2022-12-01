Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is priced at $0.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.40 and reached a high price of $0.4139, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.41. The stock touched a low price of $0.40.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Advanced Human Imaging. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the “Company” or “wellteq”), announced today that it has obtained a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) with Advanced Human Imaging Ltd (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI”), whereby AHI will acquire all of the outstanding shares of wellteq (the “Transaction”). As announced in its news release dated November 24, 2022, the Plan of Arrangement had previously been approved by the shareholders of wellteq (“wellteq Shareholders”) at a special meeting of the wellteq Shareholders held on November 24, 2022 (the “Meeting”). As previously announced, under the terms of the Plan of Arrangement, wellteq Shareholders will receive one ordinary share of AHI (a “Consideration Share”) for every six wellteq common shares (a “wellteq Share”) held. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.2300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3612 for the same time period, recorded on 10/25/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Human Imaging Limited shares are logging -93.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $7.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1529814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) recorded performance in the market was -91.60%, having the revenues showcasing -36.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.23M.

Market experts do have their say about Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advanced Human Imaging Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5818, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Advanced Human Imaging Limited posted a movement of -15.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,419,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AHI is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Human Imaging Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advanced Human Imaging Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.60%. The shares increased approximately by -0.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.21% during last recorded quarter.