VEON Ltd. (VEON): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, VEON Ltd. (VEON) was valued at $0.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.60 while reaching the peak value of $0.605 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5705. The stock current value is $0.60.Recently in News on November 24, 2022, VEON enters into agreement to sell its Russian operations. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 24 November 2022 13:25 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that following a competitive process, it has entered into an agreement to sell VEON’s Russian operations to certain senior members of the management team of PJSC VimpelCom (“VimpelCom”), led by its current CEO Aleksander Torbakhov. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/22.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -66.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -67.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3407737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was -64.91%, having the revenues showcasing 34.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 44585 workers.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4140, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +34.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 803,399 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 21.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 15.97.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.46%, alongside a downfall of -66.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 99.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.47% during last recorded quarter.