The countdown is on: Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $1.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.11, after setting-off with the price of $1.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.035 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Tuya Inc. Announces US$50 Million Share Repurchase Program. —Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its Class A ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”), including in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”), pursuant to the general mandate granted to the Board to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Ordinary Shares (including in the form of ADSs) by the shareholders of the Company on the annual general meeting on November 1, 2022 (the “Share Repurchase Program”). The Share Repurchase Program will commence on November 9, 2022 and end on the date on which a new general repurchase mandate is granted by the shareholders to the Board on the Company’s next annual general meeting which is due to be held by June 30, 2023 under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”). You can read further details here

Tuya Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7000 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7703 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) full year performance was -79.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -85.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $7.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1200463 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -82.40%, having the revenues showcasing -15.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 618.57M, as it employees total of 3470 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3010, with a change in the price was noted -1.28. In a similar fashion, Tuya Inc. posted a movement of -53.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 733,164 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.03%, alongside a downfall of -79.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.38% during last recorded quarter.