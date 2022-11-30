The AES Corporation (AES) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.82M in the recent 3 months

The AES Corporation (AES) is priced at $28.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.08 and reached a high price of $28.365, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.04. The stock touched a low price of $27.88.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of AES Global Insurance Company. AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of AES Global Insurance Company (AGIC) (Burlington, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. You can read further details here

The AES Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.10 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $18.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

The AES Corporation (AES) full year performance was 19.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The AES Corporation shares are logging -2.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.62 and $29.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3390615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The AES Corporation (AES) recorded performance in the market was 16.30%, having the revenues showcasing 11.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.61B, as it employees total of 8450 workers.

The Analysts eye on The AES Corporation (AES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The AES Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.79, with a change in the price was noted +6.76. In a similar fashion, The AES Corporation posted a movement of +31.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,818,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AES is recording 8.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.86.

Technical rundown of The AES Corporation (AES)

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.28%.

Considering, the past performance of The AES Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.22%, alongside a boost of 19.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.08% during last recorded quarter.