MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), which is $10.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.90 after opening rate of $10.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.12 before closing at $9.76.Recently in News on November 13, 2022, MINISO Group Announces September Quarter 2022 Financial Results. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

MINISO Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.38 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) full year performance was -21.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -23.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $13.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1307327 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 4.30%, having the revenues showcasing 62.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 3372 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.35, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of +42.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 804,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNSO is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.08%, alongside a downfall of -21.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 99.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.35% during last recorded quarter.