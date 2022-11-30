Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

At the end of the latest market close, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) was valued at $0.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.28 while reaching the peak value of $0.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.231. The stock current value is $0.24.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -98.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -98.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $21.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1276293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was -98.62%, having the revenues showcasing -71.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.96M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5923, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -79.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 545,908 in trading volumes.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.49%, alongside a downfall of -98.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.99% during last recorded quarter.