Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY) is on the roll with an average volume of 114.13K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY), which is $10.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.015 after opening rate of $10.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.01 before closing at $10.01.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Officers and Directors. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an increase in the size of the Board from seven (7) directors to eleven (11) directors and elected Ross Haghighat, Stephen Sherwin, Ronald Eastman and Louis Lange as members of the Board. In addition, the Board appointed Mr. Ross Haghighat as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board determined that each of Messrs. Stephen Sherwin, Ronald Eastman and Louis Lange is an “independent director” as defined in the Nasdaq listing standards and applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.06 on 11/30/22, with the lowest value was $9.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY) full year performance was 2.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 0.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.71 and $10.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 912503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY) recorded performance in the market was 2.56%, having the revenues showcasing 1.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 511.61M.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.91, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 82,596 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPHY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (EPHY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.14%, alongside a boost of 2.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.42% during last recorded quarter.