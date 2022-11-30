Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), which is $8.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.085 after opening rate of $7.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.70 before closing at $7.61.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine-month 2022 Results. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q22) and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$). You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was 14.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -35.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.09 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 809598 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was 9.43%, having the revenues showcasing 46.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.41B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.75. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of +27.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,705,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.21%, alongside a boost of 14.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.17% during last recorded quarter.