Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU), which is $0.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1999 after opening rate of $0.196 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1852 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Aytu BioPharma Receives a 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, announced today that the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”), granting the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company has until May 22, 2023 to meet the requirement. If at any time prior to May 22, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s Common Stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. You can read further details here

Aytu BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1482 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) full year performance was -89.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -91.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1600473 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) recorded performance in the market was -85.19%, having the revenues showcasing -11.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.44M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aytu BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2822, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, Aytu BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -70.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,172,519 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYTU is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aytu BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aytu BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.37%, alongside a downfall of -89.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.86% during last recorded quarter.