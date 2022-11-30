AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), which is $18.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.48 after opening rate of $18.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.82 before closing at $18.10.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS. AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD Group entered into a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Ms. Vivienne Tam for the acquisition of the “VIVIENNE TAM” brand including acquisition of certain assets and intellectual properties globally (the “Assets Acquisition”). Ms. Vivienne Tam will be appointed as head of design and creations of AMTD Digital and, subject to the corporate governance approval procedures, be appointed as a board director of AMTD Digital. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1124515 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was 11.66%, having the revenues showcasing -82.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.35B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.81%.

Considering, the past performance of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.66%. The shares increased approximately by 0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.76% during last recorded quarter.