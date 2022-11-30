A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tidewater Inc. (TDW), which is $30.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.84 after opening rate of $29.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.52 before closing at $29.07.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Tidewater Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company” or “Tidewater”) today announced the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 3,987,914 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120,634,398. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (before expenses) to repurchase from Banyan Overseas Limited (“Banyan”) a number of warrants exercisable for shares of the Company’s common stock (“Warrants”) equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock sold in the offering. The Warrants were issued to Banyan in connection with the Company’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited (now known as Tidewater Offshore Holdings Limited) from Banyan. You can read further details here

Tidewater Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.50 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $10.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) full year performance was 190.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tidewater Inc. shares are logging -15.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $36.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1188531 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) recorded performance in the market was 186.37%, having the revenues showcasing 44.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.67, with a change in the price was noted +11.17. In a similar fashion, Tidewater Inc. posted a movement of +57.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 524,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tidewater Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 186.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.51%, alongside a boost of 190.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.26% during last recorded quarter.