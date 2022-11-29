The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is priced at $2.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.65 and reached a high price of $2.7449, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.53. The stock touched a low price of $2.51.Recently in News on November 28, 2022, Tenaya Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Gene Therapy for Genetic Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy. TN-401 is being developed for the treatment of genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) caused by mutations in the PKP2 gene. You can read further details here

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.45 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) full year performance was -85.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $22.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) recorded performance in the market was -85.70%, having the revenues showcasing -37.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.27M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.80, with a change in the price was noted -3.17. In a similar fashion, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -53.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.00%, alongside a downfall of -85.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.56% during last recorded quarter.