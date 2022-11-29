NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) market price of $1.25 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP). It is currently valued at $1.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.31, after setting-off with the price of $1.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.129 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.15.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, NRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Completed a technology transfer, submitted a new manufacturing file to the United States (“U.S.”) Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and released new drug produced with processes designed to support commercial-stage manufacturing of a Phase 3 investigational drug. You can read further details here

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1500 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4899 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) full year performance was -81.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -87.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $10.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1058971 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) recorded performance in the market was -73.85%, having the revenues showcasing 80.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.03M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7603, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +123.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,717,392 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.82%, alongside a downfall of -81.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.45% during last recorded quarter.