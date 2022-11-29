JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) market price of $0.99 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.996 after opening rate of $0.796 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.77 before closing at $0.93.Recently in News on April 27, 2022, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that is based in Singapore, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 3,020,000 ordinary shares (which includes 20,000 shares of the over-allotment) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12.08 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Additionally, in connection with the initial public offering, a selling shareholder sold 750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. The offering closed on April 26, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares are logging -95.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $23.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1556469 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) recorded performance in the market was -94.79%, having the revenues showcasing -41.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.50M, as it employees total of 90 workers.

Market experts do have their say about JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1969, with a change in the price was noted -11.29. In a similar fashion, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited posted a movement of -91.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,017,878 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JCSE is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Raw Stochastic average of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.79%. The shares increased approximately by 62.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.42% during last recorded quarter.