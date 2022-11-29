Gear up for the change! Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has hit the volume of 4296285

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is priced at $6.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.01 and reached a high price of $7.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.03. The stock touched a low price of $5.95.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights. Terns plans to initiate U.S. clinical trial for TERN-701 (allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor) in CML in second half of 2023. You can read further details here

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.73 on 11/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.45 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) full year performance was -8.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -18.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 347.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $7.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4296285 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) recorded performance in the market was -8.20%, having the revenues showcasing 52.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 249.94M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.78, with a change in the price was noted +3.88. In a similar fashion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +148.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 329,888 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TERN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Raw Stochastic average of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 293.33%, alongside a downfall of -8.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.71% during last recorded quarter.