A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), which is $0.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7649 after opening rate of $0.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6821 before closing at $0.75.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Party City Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook. Total Net Sales of $502.2 million down 1.6% versus last year; Comparable Sales decreased 3.2% versus prior year and increased 11.2% versus 2019. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.8600 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.6821 for the same time period, recorded on 11/28/22.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was -88.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -89.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3397118 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was -87.65%, having the revenues showcasing -65.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.84M, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5414, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of -51.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,701,664 in trading volumes.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.57%, alongside a downfall of -88.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.61% during last recorded quarter.