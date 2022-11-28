Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.96M in the recent 3 months

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is priced at $77.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $75.83 and reached a high price of $75.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $74.93. The stock touched a low price of $74.31.Recently in News on November 25, 2022, Wynn Resorts Macau Receives Gaming Concession Renewal. Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is pleased to announce that Wynn Resorts Macau received a provisional award of a gaming concession from the Macau government. The ultimate award of the gaming concession contract remains subject to the final documentation of its exact terms and conditions with the Macau government. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $50.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -17.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -19.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.20 and $96.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3803520 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -11.89%, having the revenues showcasing 20.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.51B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.40, with a change in the price was noted +19.77. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +34.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,419,317 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.30%, alongside a downfall of -17.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.21% during last recorded quarter.