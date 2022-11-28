Unisys Corporation (UIS): Ready for an explosive trading day

Unisys Corporation (UIS) is priced at $4.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.40 and reached a high price of $4.5499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.47. The stock touched a low price of $4.26.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Unisys Receives Notice of Late Filing from the NYSE. Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) (“Unisys” or the “Company”) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on November 15, 2022 indicating that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”), the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires that NYSE-listed companies timely file all periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Unisys Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.10 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.22 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) full year performance was -78.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unisys Corporation shares are logging -81.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $23.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588677 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unisys Corporation (UIS) recorded performance in the market was -79.24%, having the revenues showcasing -55.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 296.59M, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Unisys Corporation (UIS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.32, with a change in the price was noted -8.56. In a similar fashion, Unisys Corporation posted a movement of -66.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 511,074 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Unisys Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Unisys Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.03%, alongside a downfall of -78.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.15% during last recorded quarter.