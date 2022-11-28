Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Quarterly Performance is 53.95%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) was valued at $4.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.37 while reaching the peak value of $4.525 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.35. The stock current value is $4.48.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: Third Quarter 2022 Results. “ACCELERATED PERFORMANCE ON SEQUENTIAL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS; GUIDANCE UPGRADED”. You can read further details here

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.53 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/22.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) full year performance was 18.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are logging 0.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678112 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) recorded performance in the market was 24.79%, having the revenues showcasing 53.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.12B, as it employees total of 18999 workers.

The Analysts eye on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.08, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted a movement of +70.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 534,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TKC is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Technical rundown of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Raw Stochastic average of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.37%, alongside a boost of 18.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.95% during last recorded quarter.