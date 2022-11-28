The clock is ticking: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Fathom Events Announces Release of LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST. The Highly-Anticipated Next Chapter of the Mega-Hit Series Comes to Theaters Nationwide for a Limited Run Beginning January 26. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -88.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6555781 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) recorded performance in the market was -79.67%, having the revenues showcasing -81.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.88B, as it employees total of 3046 workers.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.67%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.67%. The shares increased approximately by -10.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -81.23% during last recorded quarter.