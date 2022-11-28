Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) was up 1.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), which is $2.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.04 after opening rate of $1.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.945 before closing at $1.98.Recently in News on November 25, 2022, IAMGOLD Announces Fatality from Off-Site Accident in Burkina Faso. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) deeply regrets to report the death of an IAMGOLD employee who passed away on Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site accident in northeastern Burkina Faso. You can read further details here

IAMGOLD Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) full year performance was -37.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IAMGOLD Corporation shares are logging -46.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $3.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4253141 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) recorded performance in the market was -35.78%, having the revenues showcasing 58.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 972.92M, as it employees total of 5357 workers.

Analysts verdict on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.38, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, IAMGOLD Corporation posted a movement of +39.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,546,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IAG is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IAMGOLD Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IAMGOLD Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.61%, alongside a downfall of -37.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.27% during last recorded quarter.