Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY). It is currently valued at $0.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.27, after setting-off with the price of $0.2667. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.24 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.27.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Rockley Photonics Demonstrates Compact 4-Kelvin Silicon Photonics Modulator Enabling Interconnect Technologies for Ultra-sensitive Image Detection and Sensing Devices. – Groundbreaking technology supports infrared and hyperspectral image detection and sensing devices to view images more clearly, at longer distances, and in low-light situations. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1400 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 11/25/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -96.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $6.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 836629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was -94.41%, having the revenues showcasing -83.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.25M, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2124, with a change in the price was noted -2.09. In a similar fashion, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -89.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 712,663 in trading volumes.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.90%, alongside a downfall of -96.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -61.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.35% during last recorded quarter.