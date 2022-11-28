OmniAb Inc. (OABI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.04M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OmniAb Inc. (OABI), which is $2.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.8427 after opening rate of $2.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.56 before closing at $2.80.Recently in News on November 15, 2022, OmniAb Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights. OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and provided operating and program updates. OmniAb was part of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) until its spin-off as an independent publicly traded company as of November 1, 2022. As such, OmniAb will not file a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the three months ended September 30, 2022; however, its third quarter financial results have been reported on a Form 8K/A that can be found here. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (which changed its name to OmniAb, Inc. in connection with the merger) filed a Form 10-Q under the name of OmniAb, Inc. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.50 on 10/27/22, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OmniAb Inc. shares are logging -75.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607012 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OmniAb Inc. (OABI) recorded performance in the market was -73.90%, having the revenues showcasing -74.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.38M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OmniAb Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.67, with a change in the price was noted -7.45. In a similar fashion, OmniAb Inc. posted a movement of -74.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 608,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OABI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OmniAb Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OmniAb Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.90%. The shares increased approximately by -8.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -68.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.21% during last recorded quarter.