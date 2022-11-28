MICT Inc. (MICT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MICT Inc. (MICT), which is $1.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.34 after opening rate of $1.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.18 before closing at $1.21.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, MICT’s ACQUISITION TARGET, TINGO MOBILE, TODAY LAUNCHES KEY PARTNERSHIPS WITH ALL FARMERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA AND VISA. AFAN Launch Commences Rollout of Nwassa Agri-FinTech Platform and Tingo Visa Products to AFAN’s Membership of More Than 20 Million Farmers. You can read further details here

MICT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3400 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

MICT Inc. (MICT) full year performance was 9.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MICT Inc. shares are logging 6.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 217.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1077978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MICT Inc. (MICT) recorded performance in the market was 56.63%, having the revenues showcasing 54.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.12M, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MICT Inc. (MICT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MICT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7232, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, MICT Inc. posted a movement of +132.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,668 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MICT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MICT Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 102.97%, alongside a boost of 9.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.85% during last recorded quarter.