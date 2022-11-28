IronNet Inc. (IRNT): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is priced at $0.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5185 and reached a high price of $0.539, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.53. The stock touched a low price of $0.499.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that on October 25, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”). The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards. You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1200 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.4990 for the same time period, recorded on 11/25/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -94.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -94.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $9.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 743986 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was -88.12%, having the revenues showcasing -76.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.80M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IronNet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4729, with a change in the price was noted -1.85. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -78.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 870,084 in trading volumes.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IronNet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.97%, alongside a downfall of -94.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.46% during last recorded quarter.