Here is why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.74%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is priced at $4.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.49 and reached a high price of $4.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.44. The stock touched a low price of $4.38.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, released today its Third Quarter 2022 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 5:00pm Eastern time/7:00pm Brasília time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -63.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $12.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13350246 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) recorded performance in the market was -52.56%, having the revenues showcasing -9.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.52B, as it employees total of 6068 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, Nu Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +9.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 29,217,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NU is recording 3.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Raw Stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.56%. The shares increased approximately by 1.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.92% during last recorded quarter.