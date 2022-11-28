Gear up for the change! CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has hit the volume of 1380176

For the readers interested in the stock health of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). It is currently valued at $1.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.76, after setting-off with the price of $1.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.77.Recently in News on November 25, 2022, CN Energy Group. Inc. has Upgraded its 6G Gasification Reactors. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) today announced that its 6th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-VI) have been formally and smoothly put into full operation at its Tahe Factory, after completing all acceptance checks on design requirements and passing all tests on safety, efficiency and reliability. This is a crucial achievement of CNEY’s own R&D team that started in May 2020 to revamp and optimize its 5th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-V). The first prototype of FLS-VI was built and installed in September 2021. This was followed by continuous on-site efforts on debugging shortcomings and enhancing performance, which lasted for 14 months of trial operations. In 2023, applications of FLS-VI gasification reactors are expected to be replicated on a large scale within CNEY’s production lines. You can read further details here

CN Energy Group. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) full year performance was -50.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging -51.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1380176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was -42.86%, having the revenues showcasing -20.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.86M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

The Analysts eye on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1248, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of -28.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,203 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.11%.

Considering, the past performance of CN Energy Group. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.06%, alongside a downfall of -50.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.77% during last recorded quarter.