Gear up for the change! Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE) has hit the volume of 600449

Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE) is priced at $10.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.00 and reached a high price of $10.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.20. The stock touched a low price of $10.00.

Bite Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.01 on 11/28/22, with the lowest value was $9.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE) full year performance was 4.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bite Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -1.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.64 and $10.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600449 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE) recorded performance in the market was 4.94%, having the revenues showcasing 3.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 261.12M.

Market experts do have their say about Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bite Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Bite Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 92,226 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE)

Raw Stochastic average of Bite Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 100.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bite Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.98%, alongside a boost of 4.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.66% during last recorded quarter.