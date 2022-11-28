Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.88M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). It is currently valued at $3.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.68, after setting-off with the price of $3.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.6137 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.63.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Fortuna Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022. (All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated). You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -0.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -23.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $4.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1963670 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -6.92%, having the revenues showcasing 49.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B.

Specialists analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +29.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,841,718 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.22%, alongside a downfall of -0.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.38% during last recorded quarter.