Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It is currently valued at $24.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.179, after setting-off with the price of $23.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.108 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.28.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting to Approve the Extension Amendment. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (“Digital World” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of the proposal to amend its amended and restated certificate of incorporation (“Extension Amendment”) to extend the period of time available to complete a business combination, in three-month increments, until September 8, 2023 or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors, at the special meeting of its stockholders that took place November 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. The Extension Amendment was approved by a vote of approximately 98% of the shares of common stock voted, which represented approximately 66% of the outstanding shares of common stock on August 12, 2022, the record date. A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Digital World Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $101.87 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $15.20 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) full year performance was -42.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -75.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.20 and $101.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1120383 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -51.82%, having the revenues showcasing -9.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 900.51M.

Market experts do have their say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital World Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +4.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,086,807 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.79%, alongside a downfall of -42.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.96% during last recorded quarter.