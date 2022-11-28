Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It is currently valued at $1.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.69, after setting-off with the price of $1.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.45.

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4500 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -16.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -31.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $2.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 18.31%, having the revenues showcasing 16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.72M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3484, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of +29.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 606,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRM is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical breakdown of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Castor Maritime Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.40%, alongside a downfall of -16.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.67% during last recorded quarter.