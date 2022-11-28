Boiling and ready to burst as MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) last month performance was 30.51%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is priced at $2.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.35 and reached a high price of $2.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.41. The stock touched a low price of $2.26.Recently in News on September 5, 2022, MingZhu Logistics Updates Instructions to Participate in 2022 Annual Meeting via Video Conferencing. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (the “MingZhu” or “Company”), a trucking service provider, today announced updated instructions to participate in the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting via video conferencing to accommodate ongoing COVID concerns and travel challenges. The Annual Meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 6, 2022. You can read further details here

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.38 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) full year performance was 9.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -25.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.24 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 680218 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was 23.51%, having the revenues showcasing 1.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.31M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited posted a movement of +33.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.71%, alongside a boost of 9.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.28% during last recorded quarter.