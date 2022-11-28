Bit Brother Limited (BTB) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 42.87%: What to Expect?

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1889 and reached a high price of $0.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.19. The stock touched a low price of $0.1889.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Bit Brother New York Signs Lease Agreement with Access to 62.5MW of Green Power: Substantial First Step in Blockchain Transformation. Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary in New York, Bit Brother New York Inc., entered into a lease agreement with Petawatt Properties LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company (“Petawatt”), which marks the initial step for the parties to jointly develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain business in North America. You can read further details here

Bit Brother Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1080 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) full year performance was -77.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Brother Limited shares are logging -78.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1566989 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Brother Limited (BTB) recorded performance in the market was -61.92%, having the revenues showcasing 16.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.83M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Brother Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2129, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Bit Brother Limited posted a movement of -29.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,754,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bit Brother Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.38%, alongside a downfall of -77.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.06% during last recorded quarter.