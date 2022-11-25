Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 918.30K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), which is $26.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.285 after opening rate of $27.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.26 before closing at $27.47.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With Management and Participation in RBC, Wells Fargo, and UBS Conferences. Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that before the market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Greenberg, Vice President of Corporate Development, to provide additional insights related to third-quarter results. You can read further details here

Western Midstream Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.50 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $21.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) full year performance was 24.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -10.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.95 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) recorded performance in the market was 19.04%, having the revenues showcasing -7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.15B, as it employees total of 1127 workers.

The Analysts eye on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Western Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.98, with a change in the price was noted +2.62. In a similar fashion, Western Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of +10.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 906,444 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WES is recording 2.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.45.

Technical rundown of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Western Midstream Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.05%, alongside a boost of 24.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.24% during last recorded quarter.